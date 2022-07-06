JEE Main 2022: Final Answer Key For Session 1 Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
JEE Main Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the answer key for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) only. The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 answer key is yet to be released by the NTA.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 6:23 pm IST
JEE Main 2022 session 1 final answer key out

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: The final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 has been released today, July 6. The JEE Main 2022 answer key download link has been activated on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. It must be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the answer key for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) only. The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 answer key is yet to be released by the NTA.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the JEE 2022 answer key by providing details like, application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.
  • The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Check and download it for future reference.
