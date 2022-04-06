JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Papers
JEE Mains 2022 has been scheduled to be conducted from April 21 to May 4 in two shifts, first, between 9 am and 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The JEE Main BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning paper will be held between April 21 and May 4 in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. While the BE, BTech papers will be held as paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.
Paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.
JEE Main is held for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.
JEE Main BTech, BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern
JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE MAin exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.
JEE Mains 2022 Exam Pattern
Paper
Parts
Nature Of Questions
Mode of Test
Paper 1 JEE Main BE, BTech
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Paper 2A
JEE Main BArch
Part 1: Mathematics
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Part 2
Aptitude Test
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Part 3
Drawing Test
Questions to test drawing aptitude
Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet
Paper 2B
BPlanning
Part 1
Mathematics
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value
Computer Based Test (CBT) mode
Part 2
Aptitude Test
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Part 3
Planning Based
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)