JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Papers

JEE Mains 2022 has been scheduled to be conducted from April 21 to May 4 in two shifts, first, between 9 am and 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 1:02 pm IST

Jeemain.nta.nic,in 2022 exam pattern of BE, BTech, BArch, BPLanning papers

The JEE Main BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning paper will be held between April 21 and May 4 in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. While the BE, BTech papers will be held as paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

JEE Main is held for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main BTech, BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE MAin exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

JEE Mains 2022 Exam Pattern

Paper

Parts

Nature Of Questions

Mode of Test

Paper 1 JEE Main BE, BTech

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A

JEE Main BArch

Part 1: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Paper 2B

BPlanning

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Planning Based

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

