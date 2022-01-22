JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern For Engineering Entrance Test From Last Year; Important Topics

JEE Main exam pattern, marking scheme from last year

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 exam pattern along with its notification at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As there is no official update as to when JEE Main 2022 will be held and the scheme of the entrance test, students meanwhile can check and prepare following the exam pattern from last year. The JEE Main exam pattern 2022 will let a candidate have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the question paper and weightage of topics.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main 2021 exam dates were announced in December, 2020. While the test was held four times for BTech aspirants, for BArch and BPlanning aspirants, the test was held twice a year.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2022, as per last year's exam pattern, will be conducted for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. For answers with a numeric value – four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 0 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The total marks for JEE Main last year were 300.

JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE MAin exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2022

S No. Sections Number of questions Marks 1 Physics 30 (25 mandatory) 100 2 Chemistry 30 (25 mandatory) 100 3 Mathematics 30 (25 mandatory) 100

JEE Main Marking Scheme

To ace JEE Main 2022, candidates need to get acquainted with the JEE Main marking scheme. As per the JEE Main 2022 exam pattern, aspirants of the engineering entrance test must score above the cut-off marks to get shortlisted.

Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in JEE Main

For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted

No negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions and for questions with numeric value

JEE Main 2022 Score = (Correct Answers X 4) – (Incorrect Answers X 1)