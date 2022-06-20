Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 23 to 29

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not postpone the dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 amid the ongoing Agnipath protest. According to NTA official, the exam conducting agency is closely monitoring the situation and has no plan to postpone the JEE Main 2022. "JEE Main 2022 admit card is likely to be released today, the candidates are advised to check the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in," the official told Careers360. JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 23 to 29.

JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted in two sessions -- June and July. While the session 1 of JEE Main is scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29, the JEE Main session 2 exams will be held from July 21 and July 30.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Session 1 admit card download link Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth Download the JEE Main admit card and take a printout for further reference.

The NTA has already released the JEE Main 2022 intimation slip. "The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, JEE Main session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30, the application process link will be closed by June 30.