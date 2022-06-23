Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 paper analysis

NTA JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) June session from today, June 23. Over a lakh students will take JEE Main 2022 which will be conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. JEE Main 2022 will be held till June 29. JEE Main morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now

Once JEE Main 2022 exam concluded, candidates will share their feedback on the session-wise papers, and experts will provide in detail paper analysis. Check JEE Main morning, afternoon session paper analysis here.

JEE Main 2022 paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The BE/ BTech paper will contain three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing.

The students should strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, they need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser and have to follow the mandatory social distancing guidelines at the exam centre.