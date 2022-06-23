JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session Begins Today; Important Exam Centre Tips
JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main June session will be held in two shits; morning session from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow last-minute exam centre, preparation tips here
NTA JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) June session from today, June 23. Over a lakh students will take JEE Main 2022 which will be conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. JEE Main 2022 will be held till June 29. JEE Main morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Once JEE Main 2022 exam concluded, candidates will share their feedback on the session-wise papers, and experts will provide in detail paper analysis. Check JEE Main morning, afternoon session paper analysis here.
JEE Main 2022 paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The BE/ BTech paper will contain three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing.
The students should strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, they need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser and have to follow the mandatory social distancing guidelines at the exam centre.
Live updates
JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main June session begins from today; exam centre tips, paper analysis, students, teachers' reactions
Jeemain.nta.nic.in Admit Card Available To Download
Jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card is available to download now. The candidates can download the hall ticket till June 29 using roll number, date of birth.
JEE Mains Paper Pattern
As per the JEE Main 2022 paper pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. While the BE, or BTech, paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or JEE Main Paper 2B, will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.
JEE Mains Exam Dates
JEE Mains June session will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The engineering entrance will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2022 June Session Begins Today
JEE Main June session 2022 will commence from today, June 23 and will be continued till June 29. The engineering entrance will be conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. Read More