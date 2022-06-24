Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 exam day instructions

JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency will hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) for Bachelor in Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) today, June 24. JEE Main 2022 will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2022 paper 1 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode only and the Paper 1 will be of 300 marks. JEE Main Day One Paper Analysis

Candidates must carry their JEE Main 2022 admit card, along with the filled but unsigned JEE Main self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo ID card to enter the exam venue. At the JEE Main exam hall, candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, 50 ml personal hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable).

The B.Tech, BArch and B.Planning paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper. JEE Main 2022 will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.