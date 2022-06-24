  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA To Conduct BE/ BTech Paper Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Paper Pattern

JEE Main 2022 Live: The BE/ BTech paper will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Check COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions to follow

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 7:45 am IST

JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA To Conduct BE/ BTech Paper Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Paper Pattern
Check JEE Main 2022 exam day instructions
JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency will hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) for Bachelor in Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) today, June 24. JEE Main 2022 will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2022 paper 1 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode only and the Paper 1 will be of 300 marks. JEE Main Day One Paper Analysis

Candidates must carry their JEE Main 2022 admit card, along with the filled but unsigned JEE Main self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo ID card to enter the exam venue. At the JEE Main exam hall, candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, 50 ml personal hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable).

The B.Tech, BArch and B.Planning paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper. JEE Main 2022 will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.

Live updates

JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main BE/ BTech Paper Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions, Paper Pattern To Follow

07:45 AM IST
June 24, 2022

JEE Mains Today: Know Papers

The candidates will appear for Bachelor in Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) paper today. The morning shift will commence at 9 am. 



07:38 AM IST
June 24, 2022

When Is JEE Mains 2022?

JEE Mains 2022 will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. 

07:35 AM IST
June 24, 2022

Jeemain.nta.nic.in Admit Card Available Now: How To Download Hall Ticket

JEE Main 2022 admit card is available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here are steps to follow:- 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on JEE Main 2022 admit card link 
  • Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth 
  • JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen 
  • Download, and take a print out for further reference.
07:30 AM IST
June 24, 2022

JEE Mains Today: Know Shift Timings

JEE Mains will be held on BE/ BTech paper today. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) JEE Main 2022
