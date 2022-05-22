JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Session 1 From June 20; Tips And Tricks To Ace Engineering Entrance Test

JEE Main 2022 preparation tips

The Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main session 1 is approaching. The JEE Main 2022 exam date for session 1 has been scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has not yet released the JEE Main admit card 2022. NTA will also intimate the students with their JEE Main 2022 exam cities before releasing the admit card.

In the JEE Main exam, engineering aspirants are expected to attempt as many questions as he/she can in a limited time. The JEE Main cut-off marks are increasing every year and therefore a candidate must score sufficiently high marks to become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced and get admitted in their desirous colleges. By following these relevant JEE Main 2022 preparation tips, one can definitely ace the engineering exam. To prepare for this test, one needs to get accustomed with the exam pattern of JEE Main and the syllabus associated with it.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

The JEE Main BE, BTech papers will be held as paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

As per the JEE Main exam pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. While the BE, or BTech, paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

JEE Main 2022 Syllabus

Aspirants must know the topics covered under each section of the subjects to ace engineering entrance test with good cut-off marks. With the help of JEE Main syllabus 2022, candidates are able to plan their studies and focus on topics.

JEE Main Mock Tests

The role of mock tests in JEE Main 2022 preparation is of utmost importance. Applicants should appear for as many mock tests to get accustomed to the online mode of exam. Mock tests are a vital preparation tool. Attempting mock tests will enable one to utilise time well and let them aware of the weak areas.

