JEE Main 2022 Exam Date, Registration Likely Soon; Here’s What To Expect

JEE Main 2022 exam dates likely soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 exam dates soon. For JEE Main 2021, dates were announced by the then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in December. The testing agency had made multiple changes to JEE Main 2021 exam pattern to enable students studying under different state boards to take the exam.

Students can expect a similar change in the JEE Main 2022 exam pattern. For JEE Main 2021, NTA held the engineering entrance exam in four sessions - February, March, April and the last in August-September.

JEE Main exam pattern was changed last year to accommodate students who might have studied under different school boards and those boards have changed the syllabus due to the Covid-induced lockdown and its associated reasons. Students can expect a similar question paper with choices like last year.

For JEE Main 2021 question paper, the paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

JEE Main Application Form 2022