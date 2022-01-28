JEE Main 2022: Know About Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Application Process, Details

Candidates can appear for one or multiple sessions of JEE Main.

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 exam dates soon. The information bulletin for JEE Main exam will be released at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA had made multiple changes to JEE Main 2021 exam pattern to enable students studying under different state boards to take the exam. Students can expect a similar change in the JEE Main exam pattern this year.

For JEE Main 2021, NTA held the engineering entrance exam in four sessions - February, March, April and the last in August-September. Candidates can appear for one or multiple sessions of JEE Main. If they take the exam more than once, their best scores will be considered for the merit list.

JEE Main is a national examination for undergraduate engineering admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

As per last year's exam pattern, the JEE Main 2022 paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. For answers with a numeric value – four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 0 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The total marks for JEE Main last year were 300.

The BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections including, Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2022

S No. Sections Number of questions Marks 1 Physics 30 (25 mandatory) 100 2 Chemistry 30 (25 mandatory) 100 3 Mathematics 30 (25 mandatory) 100

JEE Main Marking Scheme

Candidates need to get acquainted with the JEE Main marking scheme, to ace the entrance examination. As per the JEE Main 2022 exam pattern, aspirants of the engineering entrance test must score above the cut-off marks to get shortlisted.

Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in JEE Main

For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted

No negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions and for questions with numeric value

JEE Main 2022 Score = (Correct Answers X 4) – (Incorrect Answers X 1)

JEE Main 2022: Application Process

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Main application form 2022 registration link. Fill the online application with personal details. Fill the online application with Qualification Details. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Pay fee payment through online payment mode.

JEE Main 2021: Pattern Change

In 2021, the JEE Main exam was conducted four times for the first time. The NTA also included 30 optional questions in the engineering paper. These questions had no negative marking and candidates had to answer 15.

JEE Main 2021: Topper Scam

A JEE Main topper from Assam, Neel Nakshatra Das, who scored 99.8 per cent marks, his father, and three others were arrested in October following allegations that they cheated in the exam. A few days later, Bhargav Deka, the owner of a Guwahati-based coaching institute and the prime accused was arrested.

Police investigation revealed that the JEE topper did not even appear for the exam. In a recorded phone call conversation that went viral, the candidate had admitted to his friend that a proxy was used for appearing in the exam on his behalf.