JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon; Know Paper Pattern, Application Details From Last Year

JEE Mains 2022: As soon as the NTA announces JEE Main dates and open the registration portal, students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 13, 2022 6:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

With no official update from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Main) date, students can in the meantime keep preparing from the previous year paper pattern. As soon as the NTA announces JEE Main dates and open the registration portal, students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency had last year held JEE Main in four sessions - February, March, April and the last in August-September. The JEE Main exam pattern was also changed to accommodate students who have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus due to the Covid-induced lockdown. The questions papers had choices.

Last year, JEE Main 2021 dates were announced by the then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in December. NTA had last year made multiple changes to JEE Main 2021 exam to facilitate students studying under different state boards.

JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

JEE Main Application Process

  1. Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the registration link
  3. Fill the online application with personal details.
  4. Fill the online application with Qualification Details.
  5. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format
  6. Pay fee payment through online payment mode
