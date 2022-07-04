JEE Main 2022: Deadline For Answer Key Challenge Extended; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Raise objections on JEE Main 2022 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: The last day to raise objection on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 answer key is today, July 4, meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the duration for challenging answer key. Earlier, candidates were given options to challenge JEE Main answer key till 5 PM today, which was extended to 11:50 pm. The candidates can raise objections on JEE Main 2022 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Anger, Protests Over Chemistry Paper After NTA Releases Answer Key

According to NTA, "the payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm up to July 4, 2022 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium." The candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" link Enter your application number and date of birth The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required Pay the fee to complete the process Once done, click on OK Download the document, take a print out for further references.

Candidates can download JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key, using application number and date of birth/password. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.