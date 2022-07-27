JEE Main 2022 Day Three Analysis: 'Paper Was Easy'; Check Section-Wise Analysis Of Shift One

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 paper analysis

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) which was started from July 25 entered its third day on July 27. The candidates who have appeared on paper one (BE/ BTech) in the morning session analysed the shift one paper as moderately difficult; with Maths being a bit difficult while Physics and Chemistry were analysed as easy. The shift one exam was held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The experts also analysed the shift one paper as moderately difficult. Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S said, "A majority view of the paper was that of a moderate difficulty level. Topic coverage in all three subjects was judicious. The paper contained some good questions."

According to Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida, "Mathematics was Moderate while Chemistry and Physics were easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of easy to moderate level as per students.

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Analysis Of Morning Session

Mathematics

For a large section of students, the Mathematics part was moderate. AS anticipated, some questions involved lengthy calculations. There were not less than 8 questions from calculus, not less than 7 questions from Algebra and 3 to 4 questions from Vectors and 3 Dimensional and4 questions were from Coordinate Geometry and trigonometry too found a place in this section.

Physics

For many students, the Physics paper was on expected lines as many students found it to be easy. Questions were asked from all the prominent chapters - 2 questions from Optics, not less than 5 questions from Mechanics, 2 or 3 questions from Thermodynamics and one each from communication systems, experimental physics and units and measurements among others are worth mentioning .6 questions were asked from electricity and magnetics. Questions about waves and oscillations and modern physics were also asked. As expected, numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions and almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions.

Chemistry

This paper was easy to Moderate and NCERT based. An almost equal number of questions were asked from the Physical, Inorganic and Organic branches of Chemistry. The majority of questions in the numerical value-based section were from Physical Chemistry. The whole of the paper was NCERT based. Covering NCERT and its Examples would be the key to scoring good marks. Chapters like Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in everyday life and environmental chemistry besides regular topics found due representation in the paper.

Meanwhile, both the sessions on July 25 and 26 were analysed as moderately difficult, with Maths being a bit lengthy and difficult, while Chemistry and Physics were reviewed as easy. JEE Main session two exam will be concluded on July 30.