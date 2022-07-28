Image credit: Representational Image/ Careers360 JEE Main 2022 paper analysis

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 shift one today, July 28 analysed the paper as easy, with Maths found to be a bit difficult and lengthy. As per candidates, the Physics and Chemistry were easy, the shift one exam was concluded at 12 noon. JEE Main 2022 Analysis Live

Divya Agarwal, a JEE Main aspirant said that Maths was difficult in shift one, while Physics and Chemistry were quite easy. "The calculation portion in Maths was quite lengthy, with emphasis given on Co-ordinate Geometry and Algebra. The Physics and Chemistry sections were easy," the aspirant said.

According to Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida, the Mathematics was moderate while Chemistry was easy amongst the three subjects. "Overall, this paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students," the expert said. JEE Main Paper Analysis | Day One | Day Two | Day Three

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Analysis By Experts

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Co-ordinate Geometry and Algebra. Straight Line, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse and Hyperbola had questions with mixed concepts. Some good questions were asked from Definite Integral, Differential Equations, Matrices, Sequence & Series, Binomial Theorem, Quadratic Equations, Vectors & Probability . Few students reported that Numerical Based questions involved some lengthy questions and were tricky.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Work, Power and Energy, Rotational Motion, Fluids, Simple Harmonic Motion, Electrostatics, EM Waves, Current Electricity, Optics and Modern Physics. Students felt more weightage was given to chapters of Class 11. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations and were tricky. Four questions from Current Electricity were asked.

Chemistry – Easy level. Physical and Organic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions were asked from Coordination Compounds and Environmental Chemistry. Organic Chemistry had questions from Alcohols, Phenols, Amines and Polymers. Numerical Based questions from Physical Chemistry were easy. Physical Chemistry had questions from Chemical Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Chemical Equilibrium, Solutions and Mole Concept. Inorganic Chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT.

JEE Main 2022 afternoon shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have registered for the session 2 exam this year. JEE Main will be concluded on July 30.