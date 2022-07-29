JEE Main 2022 Day 5 Analysis: Students Found 'Physics Easy, Maths Difficult'; Check Shift One Paper Review

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 analysis

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The shift one of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) day five was concluded at 12 noon, the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main analysed the engineering entrance paper as moderately difficult, with Physics being easiest. As per the candidates, the Chemistry and Maths were a bit tough, the calculation portion in Maths were found to be lengthy. JEE Main 2022 Analysis LIVE

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: Last Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2022. Check Now B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Last Date to Apply - 31st July 2022. Apply Now

The BE/ BTech paper consisted of 90 MCQs carrying 300 marks. The shift two will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Analysing the JEE Main paper of morning session, Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida said, "in term of difficulty, Maths was moderate while Physics was Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students." JEE Main Paper Analysis | Day One | Day Two | Day Three

Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S said, "a majority opinion about the paper was that of a moderate difficulty level. Questions were asked from the whole syllabus and all the important chapters were covered. The paper contained some challenging questions on all the subjects."

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Analysis By Experts

Mathematics – For a large section of students, the Mathematics part was moderate. It was assessed as difficult by some students because of the calculations involved in some of the questions... There were 7 to 8 questions from calculus. Questions on relation, function, continuity and differentiability, and application of derivatives were asked in good measure as also questions from integral calculus and differential equations besides area under curves were all asked. There were not less than 7 questions from algebra, about 3 questions from coordinate geometry and about 4 questions from vectors and 3-dimensional geometry, there were about 2 questions from trigonometry as well. Mathematical reasoning and probability were also included.

Physics – For many students, the Physics paper was of easy to moderate difficulty level. Questions were asked from almost all chapters -not less than 8 questions from Mechanics, about 4 questions from Heat and Thermodynamics,3or 4questions from electricity and magnetics, and 2 or 3 questions asked from modern physics. There were questions on Semiconductors and communications in the numerical section of the paper. There were questions about waves and oscillations, units and measurements and experimental physics.

As expected, numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions and almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions.

Chemistry – This paper was easy to Moderate and NCERT based. An almost equal number of questions were asked from the Physical, Inorganic and Organic branches of Chemistry. The majority of questions in the numerical value section were from Physical Chemistry. The whole of the paper was NCERT based. Covering NCERT and its Examples would be the key to scoring good marks. Chapters like Biomolecules, Environmental chemistry, qualitative analysis and chemistry in everyday life besides regular topics found due represented in the paper. Questions on electrochemistry, redox reactions, volumetric analysis, equilibrium and thermochemistry were asked in good measure. Questions from

S block, p block, and coordination compounds were also set. All the main chapters from organic chemistry were duly covered.

As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam this year. The session two exam will be concluded on July 30.