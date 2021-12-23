JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Updates On Registration Process, Exam Pattern

JEE Main application form 2022 date expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce the JEE Main dates for the 2022 exams. Last year, JEE Main 2021 dates were announced by the then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in December. NTA had last year made multiple changes to JEE Main 2021 exam to facilitate students studying under different state boards.

As soon as the NTA announces JEE Main dates and open the registration portal, students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

JEE Main Application Form 2022

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main application form 2022 registration link Fill the online application with personal details. Fill the online application with Qualification Details. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format Pay fee payment through online payment mode

NTA had last year held JEE Main in four sessions - February, March, April and the last in August-September. The pattern of JEE Main was also changed to accommodate students who might have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus due to the Covid-induced lockdown. The questions papers had choices. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been revised for the 2023 exam. The revised JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus was announced on November 24 at the official website for the exam -- jeeadv.ac.in.