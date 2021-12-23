  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Updates On Registration Process, Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Updates On Registration Process, Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2022 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce the JEE Main dates for the 2022 exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 5:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage
JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Take Free Mock Test
JEE Main 2022: Know Important Topics For Chemistry
CSAB 2021 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released: How To Check
JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021: Phase 2 Registration Starts At Jacdelhi.nic.in
JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Updates On Registration Process, Exam Pattern
JEE Main application form 2022 date expected soon
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce the JEE Main dates for the 2022 exams. Last year, JEE Main 2021 dates were announced by the then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in December. NTA had last year made multiple changes to JEE Main 2021 exam to facilitate students studying under different state boards.

RecommendedStart your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  

As soon as the NTA announces JEE Main dates and open the registration portal, students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

JEE Main Application Form 2022

  1. Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the JEE Main application form 2022 registration link
  3. Fill the online application with personal details.
  4. Fill the online application with Qualification Details.
  5. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format
  6. Pay fee payment through online payment mode

NTA had last year held JEE Main in four sessions - February, March, April and the last in August-September. The pattern of JEE Main was also changed to accommodate students who might have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus due to the Covid-induced lockdown. The questions papers had choices. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been revised for the 2023 exam. The revised JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus was announced on November 24 at the official website for the exam -- jeeadv.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) JEE Main question paper
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Launches New Chair For Research On Sustainable Construction
IIT Madras Launches New Chair For Research On Sustainable Construction
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams
NID Design Aptitude Test 2022 Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download
NID Design Aptitude Test 2022 Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download
WBJEE 2022 Application Process To Commence Tomorrow: Details On Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Exam Dates
WBJEE 2022 Application Process To Commence Tomorrow: Details On Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Exam Dates
TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: Registration Begins From Today; Know How To Apply
TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: Registration Begins From Today; Know How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................