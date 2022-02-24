JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Here’s List Of Top Engineering Colleges In India

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 dates are expected soon (representational)

JEE Main 2022 Date: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam date and registration process will begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the test and registration for it will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has recently updated the JEE Main website which could mean that the application process will start shortly. According to reports, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam may be held twice this year, instead of four times like last year.

JEE Main scores are used by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other government and private institutions for admitting students to undergraduate engineering and technology courses.

For admission to IITs, after qualifying for JEE Main, candidates are required to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Apart from IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and some other institutes use JEE Advanced result for undergraduate admissions.

Here is the list of top engineering colleges in India as per NIRF 2021 rankings:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) NIT Karnataka

Here is a list of top engineering colleges in the country other than IITs: