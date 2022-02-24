JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Here’s List Of Top Engineering Colleges In India
JEE Main scores are used by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other government and private institutions for admitting students to undergraduate engineering and technology courses.
JEE Main 2022 Date: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam date and registration process will begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the test and registration for it will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has recently updated the JEE Main website which could mean that the application process will start shortly. According to reports, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam may be held twice this year, instead of four times like last year.
For admission to IITs, after qualifying for JEE Main, candidates are required to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.
Apart from IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and some other institutes use JEE Advanced result for undergraduate admissions.
Here is the list of top engineering colleges in India as per NIRF 2021 rankings:
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
IIT Hyderabad
Here is a list of top engineering colleges in the country other than IITs:
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
NIT Karnataka
Anna University
Vellore Institute of Technology
NIT Rourkela
Jadavpur University
Institute of Chemical Technology
NIT Warangal
Amrita School of Engineering
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
NIT Calicut
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Jamia Millia Islamia
Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Amity University Noida
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
Siksha 'O' Anusandhan
Malaviya National Institute of Technology
Delhi Technological University
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
Birla Institute of Technology
Aligarh Muslim University
NIT Kurukshetra
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
Manipal Institute of Technology
NIT Silchar