JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Here’s List Of Top Engineering Colleges In India

JEE Main scores are used by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other government and private institutions for admitting students to undergraduate engineering and technology courses.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 1:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main 2022 Date: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam date and registration process will begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the test and registration for it will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has recently updated the JEE Main website which could mean that the application process will start shortly. According to reports, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam may be held twice this year, instead of four times like last year.

For admission to IITs, after qualifying for JEE Main, candidates are required to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Apart from IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and some other institutes use JEE Advanced result for undergraduate admissions.

Here is the list of top engineering colleges in India as per NIRF 2021 rankings:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Kanpur

  5. IIT Kharagpur

  6. IIT Roorkee

  7. IIT Guwahati

  8. IIT Hyderabad

  9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

  10. NIT Karnataka

Here is a list of top engineering colleges in the country other than IITs:

  1. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

  2. NIT Karnataka

  3. Anna University

  4. Vellore Institute of Technology

  5. NIT Rourkela

  6. Jadavpur University

  7. Institute of Chemical Technology

  8. NIT Warangal

  9. Amrita School of Engineering

  10. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

  11. NIT Calicut

  12. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

  13. Jamia Millia Islamia

  14. Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology

  15. Birla Institute of Technology and Science

  16. Amity University Noida

  17. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

  18. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan

  19. Malaviya National Institute of Technology

  20. Delhi Technological University

  21. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

  22. Birla Institute of Technology

  23. Aligarh Muslim University

  24. NIT Kurukshetra

  25. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

  26. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

  27. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

  28. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

  29. Manipal Institute of Technology

  30. NIT Silchar

