JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Here’s List Of Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Image credit: Shutterstock Here is a list of best books for JEE Main preparation (representational)

JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam is likely to be conducted twice this year instead of four times, according to reports. JEE Main 2022 dates will be announced soon on jeemanin.nta.nic.in. To qualify in a highly competitive exam like JEE Main, candidates should follow a proper strategy during their preparation and study the best books available.

Recommended: Start your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now



Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here

According to subject experts and previous years’ toppers, NCERT textbooks of Class 11 and 12 for Physics, Chemistry and Maths are most important for JEE Main preparation. After clearing basic concepts using NCERT textbooks, students should also use reference books, study materials and take mock tests.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Here is a list of best books for JEE Main preparation:

Best Books For JEE Main 2022 Physics

S. No Name of the book and author Best for 1 Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics 2. Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker Concepts of all the topics 3. Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism

Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

Optics & Modern Physics

Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems 4. Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practicing problems 5. Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, theory of all topics 6. Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practicing problems 7. Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.

Best Books For JEE Main 2022 Chemistry

S.No Name of the book and author Best for 1. NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII ) Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook 2. Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals 3. Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Good explanation of topics 4. Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Good explanation and set of quality problems 5. Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry 6. Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more 7. Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

Best Books For JEE Main Mathematics