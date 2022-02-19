JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Here’s List Of Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Maths
JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam is likely to be conducted twice this year instead of four times, according to reports.
JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam is likely to be conducted twice this year instead of four times, according to reports. JEE Main 2022 dates will be announced soon on jeemanin.nta.nic.in. To qualify in a highly competitive exam like JEE Main, candidates should follow a proper strategy during their preparation and study the best books available.
According to subject experts and previous years’ toppers, NCERT textbooks of Class 11 and 12 for Physics, Chemistry and Maths are most important for JEE Main preparation. After clearing basic concepts using NCERT textbooks, students should also use reference books, study materials and take mock tests.
Here is a list of best books for JEE Main preparation:
Best Books For JEE Main 2022 Physics
S. No
Name of the book and author
Best for
1
Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma
Quality problems on all topics
2.
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker
Concepts of all the topics
3.
Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for
Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems
4.
Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov
Practicing problems
5.
Understanding physics by Freedman and Young
Explanation, theory of all topics
6.
Problems in physics by SS Krotov
Practicing problems
7.
Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari
For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.
Best Books For JEE Main 2022 Chemistry
S.No
Name of the book and author
Best for
1.
NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )
Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook
2.
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee
For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals
3.
Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon
Good explanation of topics
4.
Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur
Good explanation and set of quality problems
5.
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee
Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry
6.
Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
7.
Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
Best Books For JEE Main Mathematics
S.No
Name of the book and author
Best for
1.
Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma
Basics of every topic
2.
Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney
Trigonometry
3.
The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney
Coordinate Geometry
4.
Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications
Algebra
5.
Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
For solving problems
6.
Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
7.
Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
8.
Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH
For explanation of topics