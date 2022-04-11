Now, JEE Main 2022 Dates Clash With These Competitive Exams

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20 to 29

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 dates have been revised, and the session 1 and 2 are now scheduled to be held in June and July respectively. Though, the JEE Main 2022 dates have been revised following representations received from the candidates, but it is now getting clashed with these competitive exams- MHT CET, BITSAT, SRMJEE 2022. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2022) is scheduled to be held from June 11 to 23, while Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2022) session 1 is scheduled to be held from June 20 to 26, session 2 from July 22 to 26.

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE 2022) is scheduled to be held between June 25 and 26. These engineering entrance exams are getting clashed with JEE Main session 1 and 2 which are scheduled to be held between June 20 and 29, July 21 to 30 respectively.

JEE Main 2022 dates was revised thrice since its announcement, which was initially scheduled to be held from April 16 to 20, then revised to be held from April 21 to May 4. Further, considering the problems faced by the students as JEE Main 2022 dates are getting clashed with board exams, JEE Main 2022 is now scheduled to be held in June and July respectively.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati. The engineering entrance exam is conducted for admission to government, private institutions engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

For details on JEE Main 2022 paper pattern, syllabus, application process, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.