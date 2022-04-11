  • Home
  • Education
  • Now, JEE Main 2022 Dates Clash With These Competitive Exams

Now, JEE Main 2022 Dates Clash With These Competitive Exams

JEE Main 2022: JEE Main session 1 is scheduled to be held from June 20 to 29, and session 2 from July 21 to 30

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 5:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court Dismisses Pleas Against 6 Years+ Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, Class 12 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Know How To Download
AP POLYCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Details Here
TS EAMCET 2022: 25% Weightage To Intermediate, 12th Marks Waived Off
BHU To Hold Open Book Examination Of Bsc Semester 1 From April 18; Check Notice
What Are The Documents Required For NEET Registration 2022? Details Here
Now, JEE Main 2022 Dates Clash With These Competitive Exams
JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20 to 29
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 dates have been revised, and the session 1 and 2 are now scheduled to be held in June and July respectively. Though, the JEE Main 2022 dates have been revised following representations received from the candidates, but it is now getting clashed with these competitive exams- MHT CET, BITSAT, SRMJEE 2022. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2022) is scheduled to be held from June 11 to 23, while Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2022) session 1 is scheduled to be held from June 20 to 26, session 2 from July 22 to 26.

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE 2022) is scheduled to be held between June 25 and 26. These engineering entrance exams are getting clashed with JEE Main session 1 and 2 which are scheduled to be held between June 20 and 29, July 21 to 30 respectively.

JEE Main 2022 dates was revised thrice since its announcement, which was initially scheduled to be held from April 16 to 20, then revised to be held from April 21 to May 4. Further, considering the problems faced by the students as JEE Main 2022 dates are getting clashed with board exams, JEE Main 2022 is now scheduled to be held in June and July respectively.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati. The engineering entrance exam is conducted for admission to government, private institutions engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

For details on JEE Main 2022 paper pattern, syllabus, application process, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022 JEE Main 2022 Registration JEE Main 2022 Application

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi High Court Dismisses Pleas Against 6 Years+ Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
Delhi High Court Dismisses Pleas Against 6 Years+ Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, Class 12 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Know How To Download
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, Class 12 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Know How To Download
AP POLYCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Details Here
AP POLYCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Details Here
TS EAMCET 2022: 25% Weightage To Intermediate, 12th Marks Waived Off
TS EAMCET 2022: 25% Weightage To Intermediate, 12th Marks Waived Off
BHU To Hold Open Book Examination Of Bsc Semester 1 From April 18; Check Notice
BHU To Hold Open Book Examination Of Bsc Semester 1 From April 18; Check Notice
.......................... Advertisement ..........................