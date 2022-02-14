JEE Main 2022 Date Expected Soon; Here’s List Of Other Engineering Entrance Exams

List of engineering entrance exams other than JEE Mains

For a career in engineering, a candidate must qualify the undergraduate engineering entrance exam held for admission to the course. Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is one of the obvious choices for admission to UG engineering programmes, however, other university and state eligibility tests can also be applied by the engineering aspirants. To take the engineering entrance tests and get admitted to the UG engineering programmes, applicants have to apply online before the registration window closes.

MHT CET, UPJEE, VITEEE are among the many entrance examinations through which students can get admission to the engineering programmes. NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 dates soon and students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in when the application portal goes live.

Here’s a list of engineering entrance tests and their official websites students can check.