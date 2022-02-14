  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Date Expected Soon; Here’s List Of Other Engineering Entrance Exams

MHT CET, UPJEE, VITEEE are among the many entrance examinations through which students can get admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 6:03 pm IST

List of engineering entrance exams other than JEE Mains
New Delhi:

For a career in engineering, a candidate must qualify the undergraduate engineering entrance exam held for admission to the course. Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is one of the obvious choices for admission to UG engineering programmes, however, other university and state eligibility tests can also be applied by the engineering aspirants. To take the engineering entrance tests and get admitted to the UG engineering programmes, applicants have to apply online before the registration window closes.

NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 dates soon and students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in when the application portal goes live.

Here’s a list of engineering entrance tests and their official websites students can check.

  • VITEEE: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is held for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The official website to check VITEEE details is viteee.vit.ac.in.

  • MHT CET: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is held for admission to engineering programmes at MHT CET participating institutions. The state CET Cell Maharashtra will open the online MHT CET application window for the PCM and PCB group soon. Official webiste -- cetcell.mahacet.org

  • COMEDK UGET: Candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses in the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in COMEDK UGET. The official website -- comedk.org, in a statement says the details of COMEDK-2022 Exam process will be announced shortly.

  • SRMJEEE: Students seeking admission to BTech programmes through SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination can apply for the SRMJEE 2022 phase 2 and phase 3 exams at srmist.edu.in. Application for phase 2 exam will remain open till April 18, 2022.

  • WBJEE: The application for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam is over. WBJEE has been scheduled to be held on April 23. Official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live: Class 10, Class 12 Scorecards Likely This Week, Says Official
IIT Bombay To Conduct JEE Advanced 2022; Website Launched
Online Learning Should Not Lead To Digital Divide, Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
As COVID-19 Cases Dip, Offline Classes Resume In Jammu And Kashmir
How Was GATE 2022? Check Shift-Wise Paper Analysis In Detail
