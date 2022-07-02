JEE Main 2022: Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Here’s What You Can Edit

JEE Main 2022 correction window closes tomorrow

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 will be closed tomorrow, July 3. The online application correction window is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have submitted the JEE Main 2022 forms for session 2 exam and now want to make changes in the application form will be allowed to do so till July 3 (up to 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by National Testing Agency (NTA) under any circumstances.

To edit the JEE Main 2022 application form, the aspirants will have to pay any additional fee. The fee can be paid online through credit/debit card, net banking, UPI and Paytm.

The correction window for JEE Main session 2 is a one-time facility during which the candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents. The JEE Main aspirants are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application: Here's What You Can Edit

For already registered candidates in session 1 and applied for session 2, correction will be allowed only in:

Course (Paper)

Medium of question paper

Examination cities

Additional fee payment (if applicable)

For candidates who registered for session 2 only, the following will be applicable:

Mobile number, email address, permanent address, and correspondence address No For Aadhar verified candidates





All three fields verified i.e. candidate name, date of birth, and gender: No correction in these three fields



Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Father’s Name or the Mother’s Name (anyone only).



Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both.



Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both.





City and Medium



Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12



Course (Paper)

For Aadhar not verified Candidates





Candidate’s Name, Father’s, and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Candidate’s Name Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (anyone only).



Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both.



Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both.



Date of Birth and Gender –Yes

City and Medium



Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12



Course (Paper)



JEE Main 2022 Application Correction Window: Direct Link

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to July 30. For further clarification related to JEE Main 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.