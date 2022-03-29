JEE Main 2022: Check Important Points, What’s New This Year

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 examination application underway

JEE Main 2022: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the JEE Main 2022 registration on March 31. The JEE Main exam will be held in two sessions this year - first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29. Candidates can apply for the engineering entrance examination through the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

The JEE Main exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Important Dates

1. JEE Main 2022 Application Form Release Date- March 1, 2022

2. JEE Main 2022 Registration Last Date- March 31, 2022

3. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Date- April 21 and May 4, 2022

JEE Main 2022: How To Apply

To apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 online, candidates have to visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Examination 2022: What’s New This Year

Every JEE aspirant must go through these changes and new additions related to the examinations.

1. Number of sessions- There will be two sessions to conduct (April/May) in JEE Main 2022 exam.

2. Mobile number and email verification- During JEE Main registration, candidates have to enter the OTP received on their registered number. However, before application fee payment, they have to enter the OTP received on the email address.

3. JEE Main correction facility- No correction facility will be available under any circumstances.

4. Selection of exam city- The choice of exam city will be available during JEE Main 2022 application form filling.

5. Parents/ Guardians Income details- Family annual income is a mandatory field.

6. Confirmation of details- The confirmation page and final scorecard will be mailed to the candidate's registered email address.

7. Online JEE Main application form 2022- The application form of JEE Main 2022 will be in small sections like registration form, application form and fee payment.

8. Cross-checking of photograph- The candidate's photograph will be cross-checked in real-time while filling the JEE Main application form 2022.

9. Aadhar details- Candidates will be able to add the AADHAR details on a voluntary basis.

10. Scribble page- Scribe will be made available to the candidates by the NTA.

11. Umang and Digilocker- Candidates will be able to download their documents like confirmation page, JEE Main admit card 2022 and scorecards from UMANG and Digilocker.

12. Negative marking- NTA has declared that both Section A (MCQ) and Section B (Numerical value) will contain a negative marking of 1 mark, for every incorrect answer.