JEE Main 2022: BTech Mechanical Engineering Cut-Offs For IITs Last Year
JoSAA Counselling: Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to Mechanical Engineering.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Advanced scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level at the IITs. All the IITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to Mechanical Engineering. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.
BTech in Mechanical Engineering is one of the most sought-after programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Mechanical Engineering will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).
These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2021.
BTech Mechanical Engineering Cut-offs For IITs From Last Year
IIT
Closing Ranks
IIT Bhubaneswar
8,741
IIT Bombay
1,241
IIT Mandi
9,114
IIT Delhi
1,743
IIT Indore
7,240
IIT Kharagpur
2,896
IIT Hyderabad
4,787
IIT Jodhpur
9,327
IIT Kanpur
2,823
IIT Madras
2,491
IIT Gandhinagar
6,921
IIT Patna
9,779
IIT Roorkee
3,759
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
8,826
IIT Ropar
8,012
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
6,557
IIT Guwahati
4,502
IIT Bhilai
12,665
IIT Goa
12,001
IIT Palakkad
12,351
IIT Tirupati
10,743
IIT Jammu
12,989
IIT Dharwad
12,605