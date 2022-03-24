JEE Main 2022: BTech Mechanical Engineering Cut-Offs For IITs Last Year

JEE Main 2022: IIT BTech ME admission cut-offs from last year

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Advanced scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level at the IITs. All the IITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to Mechanical Engineering. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

BTech in Mechanical Engineering is one of the most sought-after programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Mechanical Engineering will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2021.

BTech Mechanical Engineering Cut-offs For IITs From Last Year