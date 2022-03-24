JEE Main 2022: BTech Mechanical Engineering Cut-Offs For IITs Last Year

  • Home
JoSAA Counselling: Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to Mechanical Engineering.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 3:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Advanced scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level at the IITs. All the IITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to Mechanical Engineering. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

BTech in Mechanical Engineering is one of the most sought-after programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Mechanical Engineering will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2021.

BTech Mechanical Engineering Cut-offs For IITs From Last Year

IIT

Closing Ranks

IIT Bhubaneswar

8,741

IIT Bombay

1,241

IIT Mandi

9,114

IIT Delhi

1,743

IIT Indore

7,240

IIT Kharagpur

2,896

IIT Hyderabad

4,787

IIT Jodhpur

9,327

IIT Kanpur

2,823

IIT Madras

2,491

IIT Gandhinagar

6,921

IIT Patna

9,779

IIT Roorkee

3,759

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

8,826

IIT Ropar

8,012

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

6,557

IIT Guwahati

4,502

IIT Bhilai

12,665

IIT Goa

12,001

IIT Palakkad

12,351

IIT Tirupati

10,743

IIT Jammu

12,989

IIT Dharwad

12,605

JoSAA JEE Main 2022
