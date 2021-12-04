JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
NCERTs are the foremost books for clearing the basic concepts. Students also require other reference books for in-depth knowledge and for practicing questions to score well in JEE Main examination.
Choosing the best books is an important part of JEE Main preparation. When it comes to the selection of books, aspirants have many options available. Candidates must keep in mind that NCERT textbooks of classes 11 and 12 are like the Bible for each subject. NCERTs are the foremost books for clearing the basic concepts. Students also require other reference books for in-depth knowledge and for practicing questions to score well in JEE Main examination.
Recommended: Start your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here
JEE Main is considered to be one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams and students must know the names of good books to be familiar with the exam pattern, level of questions and know the strategies to answer questions asked in the exam. Also, practising JEE Main previous year’s question papers and attempting mock tests is essential for candidates to enhance speed and accuracy.
Best books for JEE Main Physics
S. No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma
Quality problems on all topics
2.
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker
Concepts of all the topics
3.
Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for
Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems
4.
Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov
Practicing problems
5.
Understanding physics by Freedman and Young
Explanation, theory of all topics
6.
Problems in physics by SS Krotov
Practicing problems
7.
Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari
For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.
Best Books for JEE Main Chemistry
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1.
NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )
Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook
2.
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee
For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals
3.
Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon
Good explanation of topics
4.
Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur
Good explanation and set of quality problems
5.
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee
Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry
6.
Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
7.
Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
Best Books for JEE Main Mathematics
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1.
Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma
Basics of every topic
2.
Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney
Trigonometry
3.
The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney
Coordinate Geometry
4.
Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications
Algebra
5.
Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
For solving problems
6.
Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
7.
Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
8.
Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH
For explanation of topics