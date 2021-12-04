  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

NCERTs are the foremost books for clearing the basic concepts. Students also require other reference books for in-depth knowledge and for practicing questions to score well in JEE Main examination.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Dec 4, 2021 4:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
JEE Main 2022: Important Topics For Physics, Check Here
Last Date To Register For CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Counselling Today
JEE Main 2022: Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers
BTech Admission: Entrance Exams Other Than JEE You Should Consider
JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
Best books for JEE Main Physics, Chemistry, Maths (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Choosing the best books is an important part of JEE Main preparation. When it comes to the selection of books, aspirants have many options available. Candidates must keep in mind that NCERT textbooks of classes 11 and 12 are like the Bible for each subject. NCERTs are the foremost books for clearing the basic concepts. Students also require other reference books for in-depth knowledge and for practicing questions to score well in JEE Main examination.

RecommendedStart your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  

JEE Main is considered to be one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams and students must know the names of good books to be familiar with the exam pattern, level of questions and know the strategies to answer questions asked in the exam. Also, practising JEE Main previous year’s question papers and attempting mock tests is essential for candidates to enhance speed and accuracy.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Best books for JEE Main Physics

S. No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma

Quality problems on all topics

2.

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

Concepts of all the topics

3.

Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for

  • Electricity & Magnetism

  • Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

  • Optics & Modern Physics

  • Waves & Thermodynamics

Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems

4.

Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov

Practicing problems

5.

Understanding physics by Freedman and Young

Explanation, theory of all topics

6.

Problems in physics by SS Krotov

Practicing problems

7.

Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari

For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.

Best Books for JEE Main Chemistry

S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1.

NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )

Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook

2.

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee

For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals

3.

Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon

Good explanation of topics

4.

Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur

Good explanation and set of quality problems

5.

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee

Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry

6.

Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

7.

Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

Best Books for JEE Main Mathematics

S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1.

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma

Basics of every topic

2.

Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney

Trigonometry

3.

The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney

Coordinate Geometry

4.

Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications

Algebra

5.

Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

For solving problems

6.

Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

7.

Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

8.

Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH

For explanation of topics

Click here for more Education News
Education News JEE Main Preparation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis, Answer Key Release Live: 'Paper Difficult, Lengthy', Check Teachers' Reactions
Live | CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis, Answer Key Release Live: 'Paper Difficult, Lengthy', Check Teachers' Reactions
Panel Recommends Common Entrance Test For Delhi University UG Admission
Panel Recommends Common Entrance Test For Delhi University UG Admission
No Appointments Till Formation Of Governing Bodies: Delhi Government To 28 DU Colleges
No Appointments Till Formation Of Governing Bodies: Delhi Government To 28 DU Colleges
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Case Studies Was Difficult In Basic, Standard Papers'
CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Case Studies Was Difficult In Basic, Standard Papers'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................