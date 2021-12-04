JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

Image credit: Shutterstock Best books for JEE Main Physics, Chemistry, Maths (representational)

Choosing the best books is an important part of JEE Main preparation. When it comes to the selection of books, aspirants have many options available. Candidates must keep in mind that NCERT textbooks of classes 11 and 12 are like the Bible for each subject. NCERTs are the foremost books for clearing the basic concepts. Students also require other reference books for in-depth knowledge and for practicing questions to score well in JEE Main examination.

JEE Main is considered to be one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams and students must know the names of good books to be familiar with the exam pattern, level of questions and know the strategies to answer questions asked in the exam. Also, practising JEE Main previous year’s question papers and attempting mock tests is essential for candidates to enhance speed and accuracy.

Best books for JEE Main Physics

S. No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics 2. Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker Concepts of all the topics 3. Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism

Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

Optics & Modern Physics

Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems 4. Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practicing problems 5. Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, theory of all topics 6. Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practicing problems 7. Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.

Best Books for JEE Main Chemistry

S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1. NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII ) Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook 2. Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals 3. Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Good explanation of topics 4. Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Good explanation and set of quality problems 5. Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry 6. Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more 7. Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

Best Books for JEE Main Mathematics