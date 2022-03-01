JEE Main 2022 To Be Held Twice; In April And May

JEE Main 2022 dates announced

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates for the 2022 exams have been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 twice. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May. The applications for JEE Main 2022 will start from today, March 1 and the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 application form for the first session is March 31, 2022. Candidates can check the official website for details on JEE Main 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Register here for JEE Main 2022 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips and latest updates

While announcing the JEE Main 2022 dates, NTA said that the first session will be held between April 16 and April 21, while the second session will be held from May 24 to May 29.

The JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022. JEE Main will be held for two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

The Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for the Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, the official statement said.