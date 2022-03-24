JEE Main 2022 To Be Held From April 21: How Was Session 1 Last Year? Check Paper Analysis

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022: February (Session 1) Paper Analysis Of Last Year

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) session 1 from April 21. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1, and 4.

As the examination dates are arriving soon, the students who are appearing for the same are looking for suggestions and solutions to overcome the difficulty level of the papers. For that, a student must need to have the knowledge of how the last year's examination went and how to beat the difficulty level depending upon the previous years.

Although, revisiting the previous year papers does not determine the difficulty level of the JEE Main 2022 exam. However, the aspirants should analyse last year's papers to get an idea about it.

Last year, JEE Main 2021 session 1 was held from February 23 to 26. The candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session reviewed the paper as moderate, with Maths being difficult in all of the session 1. The difficulty level of Physics and Chemistry was moderate, which varies shift wise. Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida said the questions covered the chapters of CBSE class 11 and 12.

A student told Careers360, "The paper was good. Physics was comparatively tough. Overall, the difficulty level was moderate to difficult." Questions on numericals were asked from almost all the chapters, the student added. Another student reviewed the paper as easy, with questions on Physics and Mathematics were doable and Chemistry was of moderate level in terms of difficulty.

JEE Main 2021 session 2 was held from March 15 to 18, session 3 from April 27 to 30, and session 4 from May 24 to 28. JEE Main 2021 result was announced on September 14, and a total of 44 candidates secured 100 percentile last year.