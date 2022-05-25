  • Home
JEE MAIN 2022 To be Conducted Next Month; Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Admit Card Details

The students applied for JEE Main 2022 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and the JEE Main registration process is now over.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 25, 2022 8:29 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 exam date: Session 1 will start on June 20
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2022, on June 20, 2022. Previously, the JEE Main 2022 was scheduled to be held in April, 2022, However, the JEE Main 2022 exam date for session 1 has been rescheduled and students got ample time to prepare for the examination. The JEE MAIN application process has been concluded. Students applied for JEE Main 2022 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Currently, the aspirants are waiting for their JEE Main Admit card 2022 which is yet to be released by the NTA.

JEE Mains 2022 session 1 will be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 July 2022.

JEE Admit Card 2022

The NTA is yet to come up with the official date of releasing the JEE Main 2022 admit card. Besides that, the NTA will declare the intimation of exam city soon. Though there is no official announcement has been made regarding the JEE Main session one admit card, the students are expecting to get it by the middle of June, 2022.

JEE Syllabus 2022

The NTA has come up with the idea to provide choice in one Section of each Subject of Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2A and 2B. To cater to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction in the syllabus, the NTA has decided this. “However, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same. For Physics there will be 25 questions, for Chemistry it will be 25, and for Mathematics the questions to be attempted are 25,” NTA on the JEE Main information bulletin said.

JEE Main 2022

