JEE Main 2022: BE, BTech Paper Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022: The candidates will appear for BE/ BTech paper today. Check COVID-19 guidelines, important exam day instructions to follow
JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main paper 1 for BE and BTech will be held today, June 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 for a total of 300 marks in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The BTech paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates
The NTA JEE Main exam will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis
JEE Main 2022: What's Allowed, What's Not
Candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”. Those who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking
Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport
At the JEE Main exam hall, candidates can carry a face mask, transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable)
Candidates must also bring self-declaration form 2022 at the exam centre
Any kind of electronic devices are banned inside the exam centre. The list of banned items are- mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets
Do not wear any jewelry (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.