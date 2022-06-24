  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022: BE, BTech Paper Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

JEE Main 2022: BE, BTech Paper Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

JEE Main 2022: The candidates will appear for BE/ BTech paper today. Check COVID-19 guidelines, important exam day instructions to follow

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 8:06 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA To Conduct BE/ BTech Paper Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Paper Pattern
Live
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Easy Paper'; Check Students' Feedback On B. Arch/ B. Planning
JEE Main 2022 June Session Begins Today, Important Checklist For Students
JEE Main 2022 June Sessions Starts Tomorrow; NTA Checklist For Students
JEE Main 2022 June Session Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022: BE, BTech Paper Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022 BE/ BTech paper today
Image credit: sbhutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main paper 1 for BE and BTech will be held today, June 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 for a total of 300 marks in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The BTech paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here!

Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now

Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now

Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now

The NTA JEE Main exam will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis

JEE Main 2022: What's Allowed, What's Not

  • Candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”. Those who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking

  • Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport

  • At the JEE Main exam hall, candidates can carry a face mask, transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable)

  • Candidates must also bring self-declaration form 2022 at the exam centre

  • Any kind of electronic devices are banned inside the exam centre. The list of banned items are- mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets

  • Do not wear any jewelry (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA To Conduct BE/ BTech Paper Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Paper Pattern
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA To Conduct BE/ BTech Paper Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Paper Pattern
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
No Time To Prepare, Dates Clashing With CUET: MBBS Aspirants Demand NEET Postponement
No Time To Prepare, Dates Clashing With CUET: MBBS Aspirants Demand NEET Postponement
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Governor With CM As Chancellor Of Aliah University
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Governor With CM As Chancellor Of Aliah University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................