JEE Main 2022: BE, BTech Paper Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main paper 1 for BE and BTech will be held today, June 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 for a total of 300 marks in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The BTech paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

The NTA JEE Main exam will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis

JEE Main 2022: What's Allowed, What's Not