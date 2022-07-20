JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning Result For Session 1 Soon; Check List Of Top Architecture Colleges In India

  • Home
JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning Results: The JEE Main 2022 session 1 result for paper 2 will be declared on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 6:14 pm IST
JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning result soon

JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main session 1 paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) results soon. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 result for paper 2 will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Although the JEE Main paper 2 result 2022 has not been announced yet, the NTA has already declared the JEE Main 2022 result for the BTech Paper.

As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result. While four among the list of toppers are from Telangana scoring a perfect 100 NTA score, three candidates from Andhra Pradesh have topped JEE Main session 1 by scoring 100 NTA score.

JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning Result: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Scorecard" link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth on the next window.

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BTech and BPlanning result, score card.

JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning Result: List Of Top Architectural Colleges In India

Student can check the top architectural colleges for admission to BArch programmes. The list of top colleges according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2022.

  1. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  2. National Institute of Technology, Calicut
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  4. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
  5. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  6. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
  7. School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada
  8. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
  9. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  10. School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal
