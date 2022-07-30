JEE Main 2022: BArch, BPlanning Paper Today; Exam Pattern, Guidelines For Candidates

JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning exam today

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 BArch and BPlanning paper today, July 30. The JEE Main July 2022 BArch and BPlanning paper will be held in two shifts, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The NTA will conduct the BArch and BPlanning papers separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the NTA to permit the 15 candidates, who faced technical glitches in the first session of JEE Mains 2022, to sit for the JEE Main additional session exam scheduled to be held today.

The Supreme Court also mentioned that the candidates who will participate in the second session of the engineering entrance exam will have to forego the results of the first session held in June.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern For BArch, BPlanning

The JEE Main 2022 BArch and BPlanning question papers will have three sections. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test is common for both the paper and will be held as a computer-based test (CBT), the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Day Guidelines