JEE Main 2022 Application Underway; Important Points For Engineering Aspirants

The JEE Main 2022 which is scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4 will be held in shifts. The engineering aspirants can login at the jeemain.nta.nic website and fill the application form by March 31.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 20, 2022 1:36 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 application process key points
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application process is underway. The JEE Main 2022 which is scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4 will be held in shifts. The engineering aspirants can login at the jeemain.nta.nic website and fill the application form by March 31.

Optional questions which were introduced last year will continue to exist in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

The JEE Main 2022 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will not allow the applicants to make corrections in the application form. While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, an official statement said.

“The correction in the particulars of the Online Application Form will not be allowed once the Application Form is submitted. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful,” an NTA statement said.

Details Of Documents To Be Uploaded

  • Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size
  • Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format
  • Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size
