JEE Main 2022 Registration: Application Process To Close Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required

JEE Main 2022 Registration: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be closed on Tuesday, April 5. The candidates who want to apply for JEE Main 2022 can register themselves online on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till 9:50 PM tomorrow. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati. The JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five. READ MORE | JEE Main 2022: Here's Last One Month Preparation Strategy To Follow

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

“There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer,” it added.

JEE Main 2022: List Of Documents Required For Registration

As per the JEE Main 2022 information bulletin, these are the documents required during registration:

Photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable).

In addition to these, candidates should also keep their Class 10, 12 mark sheets and a valid photo ID proof ready.

JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.