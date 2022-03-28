JEE Main 2022 Application: 3 Days Left To Register; Check List Of Documents Required, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 application process is underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in. (representational)

JEE Main 2022 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 application process is underway. The registration process for JEE Mains 2022 will get over on March 31. JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year - first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29. Students who what to register and apply for the engineering entrance examination can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not allow any corrections to the JEE Main 2022 registration form once the it is submitted.

JEE Main exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

JEE Main 2022 Registration: Documents Required

These are the documents required for JEE Main Registration 2022:

Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size.

Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format.

Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size.

JEE Main 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the JEE Main application Download, save and print the confirmation page

Optional questions which were introduced last year will continue to exist in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.