Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration begins

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) session 2. The JEE Main session 2 application forms are available on the official website of NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main, held as an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, will be conducted twice this year. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam between June 20 and 29, while the session 2 of JEE Main 2022 will be held from July 21 to July 30.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers

JEE Main 2022 entrance exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Along with filling out the JEE Main 2022 registration form, engineering aspirants need to pay an application fee. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.

Steps to fill the JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022