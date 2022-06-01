JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form Out; Details Here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for JEE Main phase 2.
JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) session 2. The JEE Main session 2 application forms are available on the official website of NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main, held as an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, will be conducted twice this year. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam between June 20 and 29, while the session 2 of JEE Main 2022 will be held from July 21 to July 30.
JEE Main 2022 entrance exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.
Along with filling out the JEE Main 2022 registration form, engineering aspirants need to pay an application fee. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.
Steps to fill the JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Register yourself by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.
- Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”.
- Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form.
- Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the JEE Main application.
- Download, save and print the confirmation page.