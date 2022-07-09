JEE Main 2022 Application For July Session 2 Ends Today

JEE Main application window will close today for the July session exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application window for session 2 July exam will close today, July 9. Applicants can register for the second session of the engineering entrance test online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 is being conducted in two rounds. The JEE Main exam for session 1 is over and JEE result 2022 for the June session is awaited. JEE Main July exam has been scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30.

Candidates are required to keep ready a few important items - scanned copy of photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, education qualification certificates before filling the application form. Candidates must apply online and pay the fee before the deadline.

Steps To Fill The JEE Main Application Form 2022