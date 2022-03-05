From JEE Main 2022 Application To ICSE Semester 2 Exam Dates; Top Education News This Week

Image credit: Shutterstock Top education news of the week

Putting an end to uncertainty regarding the JEE Main 2022 application dates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the engineering entrance test dates, and the registration process has been started on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also released the Indian Certificate of School Examinations (ICSE), or Class 10th, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12th, time tables.

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exam also started from Friday, March 4. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, medical students who have returned back to India will now be able to complete their internships in India. The first week of March was an eventful one.

From JEE Main dates and board exam results to ICSE, ISC date sheets and update on medical students returning from Ukraine, here is a summary of the top education news of the week.

NMC Allows Ukraine-Return MBBS Students To Complete Internships In India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have returned to India from Ukraine, to complete their mandatory 12-month internship in India.

NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam Date Sheet

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4.

NLU Delhi Launches New Courses

Research centres at the National Law University (NLU) Delhi – Project39A and Centre for Communication Governance (CCG) – have launched new digital courses on forensics, mental health, and technology law and policy.

DHSE Kerala First Year SAY Exam Result 2022

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the first-year improvement exam 2022 results.

CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams

Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have started the term 2 practical exams from Wednesday, March 2 and these exams can continue till 10 days before the theory examinations. CBSE term 2 theory papers will begin on April 26.

JEE Main 2022 Dates

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates for the 2022 exams have been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 twice. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Date Sheets

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 exams will be held from May 5, while the TN SSLC or Class 10 board exams will begin from May 6, 2022.

BSEB Inter (12th) Answer Key 2022 Released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12, or Intermediate exam, answer key 2022. In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the Bihar Board 12th answer key 2022 on the official website of BSEB till 5 pm on March 6.

Karnataka Board Revises Datesheets Of 2nd PUC Exam

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has decided to revise the dates of 2nd PUC, Class 12 board exam 2022, to avoid a clash with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21. The 2nd PUC exam which is scheduled to begin from April 16, is now likely to be held from April 22.

Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

As per the BSEH date sheets, the Haryana Board Class 10 exams 2022 will be held between March 31 and April 26, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 12 will be conducted from March 30 to April 29.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams started from Friday, March 4. The HSC exam is being held in two shifts; morning from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, afternoon from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Time Tables

The CISCE Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. While the ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till May 20, the Class 12 ISC exams will get over on June 6.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results of Kargil and Leh divisions today, March 5.

Meanwhile, students who took the CBSE term 1 results are waiting for the results to be declared. Answering a question about results date, Rama Sharma, Spokesperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier said there is no update on term 1 results as of now.