JEE Main 2022 Application For April Session Underway, Key Points For Candidates

JEE Main application underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application has started. Candidates willing to take JEE Main for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in by March 31. JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year - first between April 16 and April 21, and the second session from May 24 to May 29.

While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, an official statement said. Also the choice of exam cities will be displayed to the candidates on the basis of the permanent and present address filled during registration.

Details Of Documents To Be Uploaded

Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format

Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

Optional questions introduced last year will continue in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

“There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer,” it added.