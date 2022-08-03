NTA Releases JEE Main 2022 Answer Key; How To Download

JEE Main answer key 2022

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two today, August 3. The answer key of the JEE Main 2022 July session exam is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main answer key 2022, the NTA has also issued the candidate’s response sheet and question paper of session two exam. Click here to download JEE Main answer key 2022

NTA will also provide an option for candidates to challenge the JEE Main 2022 answer key. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

To download the JEE Main 2022 answer key, click on the link- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can challenge JEE Main 2022 answer key link entering application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can calculate their marks and probable score once the JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key released. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam concluded on July 30.

For further clarification on JEE (Main) - 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.