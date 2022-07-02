JEE Main 2022: Provisional Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Along with the JEE Main provisional answer key 2022, the NTA has also issued the candidate’s response sheet and question paper of session 1 exam.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 2, 2022 9:09 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key out

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 today, July 2. Along with the JEE Main answer key 2022, the NTA has also issued the candidate’s response sheet and question paper of session 1 exam. The answer key of JEE Main session 1 is available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the NTA JEE Main answer keys by using application number and date of birth/password.

By using the JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key, aspirants can calculate their marks and get an idea of their probable score. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the JEE Main provisional answer key 2022 by visiting the official website of NTA JEE Main.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" link.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen.

JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Direct Link

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

jee main answer key JEE Main 2022
