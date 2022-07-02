JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Out At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Fee, Steps To Raise Objections

NTA JEE Main provisional answer key out

JEE Main 2022: The answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 has been released today, July 2. The JEE Main session 1 answer key 2022 has been released for both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning). The candidates can check and download the provisional answer key of JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also issued the candidate’s response sheet and question paper of JEE Main session 1. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the JEE Main answer key by July 4 (upto 5 pm). To raise objections, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking, and Paytm. "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," the NTA said.

After considering the objections, the NTA will issue the final answer key and declare the results thereafter.

According to the official notification, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 04 July 2022 (up to 05 PM)."

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen.

To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge.

Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required.

Pay the fee to complete the process.

For further clarification related to JEE Main 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.