JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the JEE Main 2022 July session answer key next week. The JEE Main answer key is expected to be released by Sunday, August 7, candidates can download the session two answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the NTA JEE Main answer keys by using application number and date of birth/password.

NTA will also provide an option for the candidates to challenge the JEE Main 2022 answer key. To raise objections on JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable. JEE Main Paper Analysis | Day One | Day Two | Day Three | Day Four | Day Five

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link

Enter your application number and date of birth

JEE Main 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download answer key, and take a print out for further reference.

With the JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key, candidates can calculate heir marks and get an idea of their probable score. JEE Main 2022 session two exam was concluded on July 30, as many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam this year.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.