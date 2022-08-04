JEE Main answer key objection window open till tomorrow

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer keys for the July 2022 session have been released. JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam was held between July 25 and July 30. The tests held in two shifts everyday have been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to several undergraduate engineering institutes across the nation. NTA has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key till August 5 (5 pm). The jeemain.nta.nic.in website is hosting the JEE Main answer key for Paper 1 BE, BTech paper and Paper 2 BPlanning and BArch papers.

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2022 answer key. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged. Candidates can challenge this provisional answer key till 5 pm on August 5.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” an NTA statement read.

As many as 6.29 lakh aspirants have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 July exam. To check the JEE Main answer key 2022 session 2, candidates can use the JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth or passwords.

The NTA statement further added: “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 5 August 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.”

After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, NTA will release the final JEE Main answer key 2022 and the results and JEE Main cut off marks associated with it. JEE Main result 2022 is expected to be released on August 6. The JEE Main result will mention details of the percentile scores, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2022. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for the admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on August 28.