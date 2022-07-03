JEE Main 2022: Anger, Protests Over Chemistry Paper After NTA Releases Answer Key

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

The National Testing Agency, on Saturday, June 2, released the JEE Main answer key 2022 for session 1 examination. However, the students have found many discrepancies in the Chemistry section of shift 1 paper held on June 29. Students raised concerns over the answer key as it contains many errors in its chemistry section.

Students have also taken it to Twitter to show anger and disappointment over the JEE Main Chemistry answer key. Students have also tweeted the image of errors they found in the answer key. Some students beckoned that the Chemistry answers are incorrect and demanded for rechecking. The NTA has conducted the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam from June 23 to 29, 2022.

The answer key have some errors which were also mentioned by the students in their tweet. Some student have raised issue that the answer key of Chemistry for JEE Main held on June 29 in first shift have been interchanged with the second shift of the exam conducted on the same day.

The answer keys for for chemistry in JEE mains of 29 th June 2022 shift 1 and 2 have been interchanged kindly please look into this matter we students are feeling distressed about this....#JEEMain2022 #NTA @DG_ NTA @namokaul @PhysicswallahAP @dpradhanbjp @unacademy — soumyadeep dutta (@soumyad61142183) July 2, 2022

Some students said NTA release JEE Main answer key to make crores of rupees intentionally.