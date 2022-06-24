JEE Main 2022 Analysis: Students Found 'Maths Lengthy'; Check Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 paper analysis

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main morning shift has been concluded. The candidates who have attempted the BE/ BTech paper today analysed it a bit easy, with Maths found to be difficult. Saransh Sharma, a JEE Main 2022 aspirant told Careers360 that Maths was a bit lengthy, with Physics and Chemistry were moderately difficult, "It took me long to solve the Maths portion, but I have completed the entire paper. The physics and chemistry portions were a bit difficult," the candidate said. JEE Main 2022 Live

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now

According to Disha Arora, the Chemistry was easiest, followed by Physics. "The Maths paper was analysed as difficult and lengthy," she said. Simran, another JEE Main aspirant also analysed Maths portion as difficult. "I am expecting a good score in JEE Main and wish to take admission in Delhi Technological University (DTU)," she said.

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes analysed the JEE Main paper moderately difficult. The Maths portion was the toughest, while Chemistry and Physics were analysed to be easy. "There were more questions on Organic Chemistry compared to inorganic chemistry. Maths was difficult, Physics had few analytical based questions," the expert said.

Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida analysed the JEE Main 2022 paper as moderately difficult. According to Mr. Batlish, "Maths was Moderate level while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects."

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Paper Analysis

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Co-ordinate Geometry, Algebra, Vector and 3D Geometry. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Calculus. and Vectors. Numerical Based Questions were reported lengthy by few students Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, Communication Systems, Heat and Thermodynamics, Modern Physics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Few Theory Based questions from Class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked Chemistry – Easy level. Questions covered chapters like Mole Concept, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Chemical Bonding, Co-ordination compounds. Heat and Thermodynamics. Physical Chemistry mostly asked in Numerical based Questions. More Weightage given to Inorganic Chemistry amongst the rest and questions were NCERT based.

JEE Main exam will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.