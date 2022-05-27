  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards Soon; Check Session 1 Exam Mode, Marking Scheme

Candidates who have successfully registered for JEE Main 2022 will be able to download the JEE Main admit cards on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 27, 2022 4:25 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards Soon; Check Session 1 Exam Mode, Marking Scheme
JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be conducted between June 20 and 29, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit cards for the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main session 1 soon. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. Candidates who have successfully registered for JEE Main 2022 will be able to download the JEE Main admit cards on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already shared the JEE Main 2022 exam modes, marking schemes and other details related to the exam.

The JEE Main session 1 application process is concluded and students are now preparing for the examination which will commence on June 20, 200. Aspirants who are preparing themselves to secure the best scores in the JEE Main must have a clear idea about session 1 exam modes, marking schemes and paper patterns.

JEE Main 2022: Mode of Examination

The Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2022 will be conducted in the following modes:

  • Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.
  • Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.
  • Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main 2022: Examination Schemes

Paper 1- The Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry exam will have objective type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Paper 2A: B. Arch : Part-I: Mathematics will have objective type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which the answer is a numerical value. Part-II: Aptitude Test will also have objective type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Finally, Part-III: Drawing Test will be conducted in offline mode which will be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B: B. Planning- Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test and Part-III: Planning Based Questions (PBQ) will be conducted through Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) mode.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)

