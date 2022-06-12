JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Know Exam Pattern, Preparation Tips

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is approaching. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 29. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet issued the JEE Main admit card 2022. Sources in NTA told Careers360, JEE Main admit card 2022 will be released by Sunday, June 12. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam With These Previous Year Question Papers

Engineering aspirants can attempt as many questions as they can in a limited amount of time in the JEE Main exam. The JEE Main cut-off marks are increasing every year, therefore a candidate must achieve a high enough score to be qualified to sit for JEE Advanced and get admission in their desired colleges. One can definitely ace the engineering entrance exam by following these useful JEE Main 2022 preparation tips. To prepare for the engineering entrance test, one needs to get accustomed with the JEE Main exam pattern and the syllabus associated with it.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main BE, BTech papers as paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

According to JEE Main 2022 exam pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. While the BE, or BTech, paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or JEE Main Paper 2B, will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

JEE Main 2022: Preparation Tips