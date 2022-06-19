  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Details On Exam Date, Paper Pattern

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Details On Exam Date, Paper Pattern

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card 2022 soon on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 19, 2022 3:09 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Delayed? Here Are Details On Exam Dates, Centres
NTA To Release JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Today
JEE Main 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slip Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon
JEE Main Admit Card Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Expected Soon; Key Points For Applicants Appearing Session 1
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Link To Be Activated By June 15: NTA
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Know Exam Pattern, Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Details On Exam Date, Paper Pattern
JEE Main 2022 admit card soon

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 date approaches, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card 2022 soon on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The session 1 of the JEE Main exam is scheduled to be held from June 23 to June 29. The NTA JEE Main will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside.

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!)Download Now!

Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper

RecommendedHow To Crack JEE Main 2022? Know Success Mantras From Toppers, Check Now

The JEE Main 2022 exam city centres has already been released by the NTA to facilitate the students in making travel plans. The exam city intimation slip of JEE Main is available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main exam city intimation slip.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

This year, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions -- June and July. While the session 1 of JEE Main is scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29, the JEE Main session 2 exams will be held from July 21 and July 30.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Session 1 admit card download link

  3. Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth

  4. Download the JEE Main admit card and take a printout

JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern

Paper

Parts

Nature Of Questions

Mode of Test

Paper 1 JEE Main BE, BTech

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A

JEE Main BArch

Part 1: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Paper 2B

BPlanning

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Planning Based

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Click here for more Education News
JEE main admit card JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Banaras Hindu University Launches New Department Of Museology
Banaras Hindu University Launches New Department Of Museology
Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: Minimum Passing Marks To Clear 10th, 12th Exams
Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: Minimum Passing Marks To Clear 10th, 12th Exams
CUET 2022: NTA Extends CUET PG Application Process; Details Here
CUET 2022: NTA Extends CUET PG Application Process; Details Here
Delhi: Governing Body Of Kalindi College Decides Against Giving Extension To Officiating Principal
Delhi: Governing Body Of Kalindi College Decides Against Giving Extension To Officiating Principal
UP Board Result 2022: 163 Inmates Lodged In Jails Clear 10th, 12th Board Exams
UP Board Result 2022: 163 Inmates Lodged In Jails Clear 10th, 12th Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................