JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Details On Exam Date, Paper Pattern

JEE Main 2022 admit card soon

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 date approaches, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card 2022 soon on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The session 1 of the JEE Main exam is scheduled to be held from June 23 to June 29. The NTA JEE Main will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside.

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper Recommended: How To Crack JEE Main 2022? Know Success Mantras From Toppers, Check Now

The JEE Main 2022 exam city centres has already been released by the NTA to facilitate the students in making travel plans. The exam city intimation slip of JEE Main is available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main exam city intimation slip.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

This year, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions -- June and July. While the session 1 of JEE Main is scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29, the JEE Main session 2 exams will be held from July 21 and July 30.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Session 1 admit card download link Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth Download the JEE Main admit card and take a printout

JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern