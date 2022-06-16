Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 20 to 29

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) admit card will be released on Thursday, June 16. Sources in NTA told Careers360 that the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will be released today after 6 PM. "JEE Main 2022 admit card link will be activated after 6 PM. The students can download the admit card on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in," as per sources. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20 to 29, 2022.

Students can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card using the roll number, date of birth.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on Session 1 admit card link Use your log-in credentials- application number, password JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download JEE Main 2022 admit card, take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2022 intimation slip for exam city has been issued. "The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA notification mentioned.

JEE Main session 2 application process link will be closed by June 30, the exam will be held from July 21 to 30.