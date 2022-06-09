JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Likely This Week

NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The hall ticket for the engineering entrance can be released on Friday, June 10, the students can download the admit card on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 9, 2022 8:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

Download JEE Main 2022 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) by Sunday, June 12. Sources in the NTA told Careers360 that the JEE Main 2022 admit card can be released anytime after Friday, June 10. Once released, students can download the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam With These Previous Year Question Papers

Along with the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket, the NTA will also release the self--declaration form where candidates have to mention their recent travel history and health status. The candidates need to fill the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form in advance before reaching the exam centre.

NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How To Download Online At Jeemain.nta.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on download admit card link
  3. Use log-in credentials- application number, login credentials, password
  4. JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20 to 29. The paper 1 will comprise questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will have objective type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper 2A- BArch will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Maths and Aptitude Test. Part-III: Drawing Test will be conducted in offline mode which will be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Last year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions- February, March, July and August, September.

