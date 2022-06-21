JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 admit card out

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 1 has been released today, June 21. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main 2022 admit card on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their JEE Main hall ticket 2022 by using their application number, and date of birth. Aspirants should note that the NTA will not send the JEE admit card by post.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam 2022 from June 23 to June 29 in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2022 Session-1"

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Your JEE Main hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

After downloading the hall ticket of JEE Main 2022, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1 (June 2022) along with an undertaking, they can contact on 011 - 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2022 admit cards have been withheld for candidates who have filled in multiple application forms. NTA has advised those applicants to contact the testing agency at jeemain@nta.ac.in.