  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Candidates can download their JEE Main hall ticket 2022 by using their application number, and date of birth. Aspirants should note that the NTA will not send the JEE admit card by post.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 1:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Issues JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For June Session
Agnipath Protest: JEE Main 2022 Exam Not To Be Postponed; Admit Card Likely Today
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Details On Exam Date, Paper Pattern
NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Delayed? Here Are Details On Exam Dates, Centres
NTA To Release JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Today
JEE Main 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slip Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 admit card out

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 1 has been released today, June 21. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main 2022 admit card on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their JEE Main hall ticket 2022 by using their application number, and date of birth. Aspirants should note that the NTA will not send the JEE admit card by post.

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!)Download Now!

Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper

RecommendedHow To Crack JEE Main 2022? Know Success Mantras From Toppers, Check Now

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam 2022 from June 23 to June 29 in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2022 Session-1"
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
  • Your JEE Main hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

After downloading the hall ticket of JEE Main 2022, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1 (June 2022) along with an undertaking, they can contact on 011 - 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2022 admit cards have been withheld for candidates who have filled in multiple application forms. NTA has advised those applicants to contact the testing agency at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
JEE main admit card JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Board To Declare 10th Matric, 12th Inter Science Results Soon
Live | JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Board To Declare 10th Matric, 12th Inter Science Results Soon
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Today At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in; How To Check
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Today At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in; How To Check
NIPER JEE 2022 Result Declared, How To Check
NIPER JEE 2022 Result Declared, How To Check
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 (Out) Live: Results.kite.kerala.gov.in 12th Result Link Activated, 83.87% Pass
Live | Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 (Out) Live: Results.kite.kerala.gov.in 12th Result Link Activated, 83.87% Pass
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Science Results
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Science Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................