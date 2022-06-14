JEE Main Admit Card Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Expected Soon; Key Points For Applicants Appearing Session 1

JEE Main admit card link soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) admit card link for Session 1 is expected to be made live soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will host the JEE Main 2022 admit card link at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The June session of JEE Main 2022 will start on June 20 and will continue till June 29. JEE Main admit card 2022 will have information like exam centre name and address, exam day instructions among others. Students must read all the details as soon as they download the JEE Main admit card and report for discrepancies if any.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper

Sources in NTA told Careers360 on Monday, June 13, that the JEE Main 2022 admit card link can be activated any time before June 15. Candidates appearing for the Session 1 of JEE Main starting June 20 are advised to keep checking the NTA website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Along with the JEE Main admit card, a self-declaration (undertaking) will also be issued. On the JEE Main self-declaration undertaking form, candidates taking the exam will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre.

Candidates, in previous years, have been asked to mention if they had any flu-like symptoms – cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, body ache – in the last 14 days.

The JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card